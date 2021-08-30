ALBA-TCP ministers set path for tourism, culture sectors

Written by César Torres on 30/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Joint Meeting of ALBA-TCP Culture and Tourism Ministers of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) took place on August 30.

The meeting was chaired by Executive Secretary Sacha Llorenti, who explained that the ministers discussed central issues of the ALBA-TCP countries’ working agenda and common challenges in a post-pandemic context.

Llorenti said this meeting reaffirms the ALBA countries’ commitment to promoting the culture of life and integration through the cooperation and recognition of the peoples’ “ancestral values.”

Regarding tourism, he stressed the need of boosting cooperation in this sector, and establishing international protocols for its reactivation and recovery.

The meeting was also attended by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia, who highlighted Venezuela’s will to work jointly so that the ALBA countries can grow stronger as tourism powers, and invited to established tourism alliances with countries such as “Russia, Turkey, Qatar, and China, as well as the ASEAN and Arab League countries.”

“It is an honor to share with our ALBA-TCP countries in this meeting to strengthen our ties in the cultural and tourism fields. Our spirit and heart are the Latin American and Caribbean integration,” said the Venezuelan diplomat.

Likewise, Venezuela’s Culture Minister Ernesto Villegas pointed out that the Bolivarian nation is betting on strengthening cultural relations among the Alliance’s countries.

Villegas stressed the need of creating a roadmap “enabling us to fight the cultural battle of our times together […] We believe this is the right moment to move forward with the strengthening of the cultural peace of this regional bloc by increasing the participation of the Alliance in the main artistic and cultural events in our region.”

Also, Venezuela’s Tourism Minister Alí Padrón proposed the ALBA-TCP countries to join efforts in training and awareness in order to offer quality services.

Padrón said “tourism in the world has been overwhelmingly affected by the pandemic with a 74% drop.”

Regarding Venezuela, he stressed that despite the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the U.S. Government and the pandemic, the country has experienced a recovery in the tourism sector by following the 7×7 flexibilization scheme.

Cuba’s Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso Grau highlighted the fundamental role played by culture in the transformation process of the people and the need of finding new alternatives by taking advantage of the ALBA countries’ potential.

“Culture is the best bridge for the understanding among our peoples. Let’s tackle it with optimism to lead our cultural exchange and diversity,” said Alonso Grau, who seized the opportunity to denounce the U.S. funding of “the crudest campaigns to destabilize those who oppose its plans.”

Juan Carlos García, Cuba’s tourism minister, reaffirmed the commitment to working together on concrete actions as “the reality we face requires our solidarity.”

Also, Laureano Ortega Murillo, Nicaragua’s presidential adviser on the Promotion of Investments, Trade and International Cooperation, stressed the importance of unity to achieve the goals in the cultural and tourism areas.

“We can be a very attractive destination with different potentials, but we can grow stronger by working together,” he added.

The Joint Meeting of ALBA-TCP Culture and Tourism Ministers was attended by representatives from Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Grenada, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Sint Kitts and Nevis.