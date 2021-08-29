Venezuela thanks Pope Francis for solidarity in face of natural tragedy in Merida state

Written by César Torres on 29/08/2021 . Posted in News

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro thanked Pope Francis for his message of solidarity in the face of the consequences left by rains and floods in Merida state.

On his Twitter account, the highest-ranking representative of the Catholic Church posted:

“I am close to the population of the Venezuelan state of Mérida, affected in recent days by floods and landslides. I pray for the deceased and their families and for all those who suffer because of this calamity.”

After the Vatican posted this message, the Venezuelan president replied: “Thank you for prayers and words of encouragement in these times of calamity due to the rains. With the strength and love of the Lord Jesus Christ, we take the necessary actions to protect and comprehensively assist the affected families. God is with us!”

Also, Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez expressed her gratitude for Pope Francis’ words of love, and Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia recalled the efforts made by the Venezuelan government to provide immediate assistance to the people affected and expressed his gratitude for the Vatican’s message.

Assistance to victims

In the recent update, President Nicolás Maduro reported that Civil Protection, the National Bolivarian Armed Force (FANB) and the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force were deployed in Merida to assist in rescue operations as works to rehabilitate the affected zones continue.

The Venezuelan authorities are working on the rehabilitation of roads, public services and access to food, health, transport and electric power.

Vice-president Rodríguez visited some of the most affected areas, led the implementation of comprehensive assistance, including medicines, food and medical equipment, and announced the installation of a “Centralized Command to ensure the assistance and protection of the people affected by rains.”

Likewise, President Maduro signed an emergency decree to facilitate assistance in Merida and other states throughout the territory.

According to a report by the Vice-president for Citizens’ Security, Remigio Ceballos, the Venezuelan Government is providing assistance to 54,553 people in the country in the face of the emergency.

Ceballos said over 14,000 families have already received assistance in 87 municipalities.

With the FANB support, 300 tons of food, medicines and equipment have been distributed.

The Venezuelan authorities are on full alert as the raining season is yet to come to an end.

President Nicolás Maduro said the level of rains has increased by 65% in comparison with previous seasons, and 38 out of the 75 predicted tropical waves have already crossed the country.

According to weather reports, the 40th tropical wave will enter the country in the coming days.