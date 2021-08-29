More than 18 countries participate in the Second International Forum Reencounter with Mother Earth

Written by Simon Garcia on 29/08/2021 . Posted in News

More than 18 countries, organizations, world and youth movements in defense of the rights of Mother Earth and the fight against climate change gathered this Saturday in the continuation of the Second International Forum Reencounter with Mother Earth.

The event responds to an agreement of the Environment authorities of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), on July 7, 2021.

Deputy Ricardo Molina, president of the Permanent Commission on Ecosocialism of the National Assembly (AN) of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, explained that one of the objectives of this activity is to raise the voice in defense of Mother Earth, through the Heads of the Alliance States next November, during the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26).

He also highlighted the participation of youth movements during this meeting, while stated that presenting the contributions of youth, their concern and constant actions in the defense of the rights of Mother Earth represent the second objective of this meeting.

He specified that the third objective is to keep “promoting and strengthening the great movement for the defense of our Mother Earth”. Likewise, he emphasized the importance of the unity to show the world “that the system must be changed”.

The parliamentarian assured that the “true culprit of climate change is capitalism and only with the extension and internationalization of ecosocialism is it possible to save the planet and therefore, save humanity”.

Among the main topics of the forum are: Scientific perspectives on climate change, legal initiatives, laws, legal projects, norms; Fight against climate change: The capitalist vision versus the ecosocialist vision of development; Unilateral coercive measures and their impact on the environment; Pandemic, vaccines and rights of Mother Earth; Eco-practice experience and efficient use of energy.