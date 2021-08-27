Venezuela participates in the Second International Forum Reencounter with Mother Earth

Written by Simon Garcia on 27/08/2021 . Posted in News

This Friday the Second International Forum Reencounter with Mother Earth was held, developed within the framework of the sixth point of the Roadmap towards the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), proposed by ministers and high authorities of the Environment of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) on July 7, 2021.

Isabel Di Carlo, representative of the Vice-ministry for Multilateral Issues, highlighted that this activity is part of the actions carried out by the Bolivarian Government in compliance with the constitutional right that each generation has to protect and maintain the environment for its own benefit and the future world.

In this sense, she explained that the intention of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry is to provide the necessary legislative support before the National Assembly (AN), where the creation of laws of great impact on ecosocialism will be considered, especially those related to climate change.

She also specified that the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in its article 127, gives the State the power to protect the environment and address environmental issues, especially climate change.