Newsletter Venezuela Reports N° 23

Written by Enio Melean on . Posted in News, Venezuela-Report

Venezuela denounces with irrefutable evidence before the International Criminal Court the blockade against our people, which constitutes a crime against humanity. We do so in accordance with the principle of peace diplomacy and respect for International Law, lines of action that will continue with the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia. In addition, we celebrate the performance of our athletes at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Read more in issue N ° 23 of Venezuela Reports.

Venezuela-Reports-23Descarga

