ALBA-TCP advances in strengthening the relationship with the Russian Federation

Written by Simon Garcia on 27/08/2021 . Posted in News

In compliance with the mandate of the XIX Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), the National Coordinators of the member countries held a telematic meeting this Thursday with the director of the Latin American Department of the Russian Federation, Alexander Shchetinin.

The meeting seeks to boost the social and economic agenda of the regional bloc by strengthening the relationship and cooperation with allied powers, in this case Russia, as agreed at the last summit and in previous working meetings.

For Venezuela, the Vice-ministers of Foreign Relations for Latin America, Rander Peña; for Europe, Yván Gil participated along Daniela Rodríguez, Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues and also National Coordinator before the ALBA-TCP.

Director Shchetinin serves as Special Representative of the Minister of Foreign Relations of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, for the Latin American and Caribbean region.

As an immediate background to the meeting, at the XVIII Summit of Heads of State and Government of ALBA-TCP, held on December 14, 2020, the Post-Pandemic 2021 Work Plan was approved and its strategic decisions included “initiate, expand and/or consolidate relations of political agreement and technical cooperation with third countries”, highlighting the strengthening of the relationship with Russia.

In this sense, on February 13, 2021, the Executive Secretary Sacha Llorenti and the president of the ALBA Bank, Raúl Li Causi, held a telematic meeting with representatives of the Russian Fund for Direct Investment for the acquisition of the vaccine against COVID- 19, Sputnik V, and thus consolidate the creation of the Vaccine Bank for the countries of the Alliance.