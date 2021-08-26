Vice-minister for the Caribbean honors former Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Lester Bird

Written by Simon Garcia on 26/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for the Caribbean, Raúl Li Causi, paid honors this Thursday at the State Funeral of former Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Lester Bird.

On behalf of the Venezuelan Government, the diplomat extended his condolences to relatives and friends of the Caribbean leader, at the same time that he highlighted the importance of the former prime minister for his nation, whom he described as a hero “and one of the founding fathers of this homeland”.

Lester Bird, who passed away on August 9, was chairman of the Labor Party and served as prime minister from 1994 to 2004.

The political career of the former prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda will be remembered for his commitment to integration and cooperation processes among the Caribbean nations.

After knowing the physical departure of Lester Bird, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela issued a statement highlighting the “advanced political awareness”, as well as the ability to “understand the importance of unity as a preponderant factor for the peoples” owned by the former prime minister.

During his visit to Saint John, on the occasion of the State Funeral, Vice-minister Li Causi will hold various meetings with the authorities of Antigua and Barbuda to strengthen diplomatic relations between the two nations.