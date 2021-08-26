Venezuela promotes alliances in the field of professional and technical training with Asean

Written by Simon Garcia on 26/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister of Foreign Relations for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez González, participated this Wednesday in the first day of the seminar of telematic approach with the homologous organizations of the National Institute for Training and Socialist Education (Inces) in the countries of Southeast Asia, organized within the framework of the celebration of the 62nd anniversaries of Inces and 54th of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

The Venezuelan diplomat explained that the initiative seeks to publicize the training offer and other activities carried out by the participating institutions, as well as the possibilities of exchanges and relations in this matter with the Southeast Asian region.

Likewise, the Vice-minister made reference to the fact that the activity is part of the process of rapprochement advanced by Venezuela with such a prominent mechanism of regional integration as Asean, along each of the States that make it up.

Also participating in the seminar were the Vice-ministers of Foreign Relations for Latin America, Rander Peña; for the Communes and Social Movements, Richard Delgado; and for Educational Communities and Union with the People of the People’s Power Ministry for Education, Wuikelman Ángel Paredes.

Likewise, the ambassadors of the member countries of ASEAN accredited to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela participated along the heads of mission of Venezuela accredited to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam; among other prominent diplomatic personalities.