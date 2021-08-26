Foreign Vice-minister Capaya Rodríguez holds meeting with Philippines’ Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque

Written by César Torres on 26/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, held on Thursday a virtual meeting with Harry Roque, member of the Cabinet of Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte y Roa, in his role as Presidential Spokesman and who is presenting his candidature to the International Law Commission for the 2023-2027 term in the elections to be held in November in New York.

The meeting was also attended by Maricel Seno, head of Secretary Roque’s Cabinet.

Roque stressed that Venezuela and the Philippines have been victims of the colonialism and neocolonialism of the same powerful countries that have historically sought to exploit nations by misusing international law.

Professor Roque said his candidature aims to face the pretensions of developed countries to continue failing to comply with the principles of law. He recalled the intention of European countries before the International Criminal Court to prosecute the Philippines’ current president for alleged crimes against humanity.

In this regard, Roque said this hypocrisy reaches the point where they do not attack governments such as the U.S., which has negatively affected the domestic situation of countries such as Irak and Venezuela.

The Philippines’ spokesman stressed the need that developing countries, with common interests and aspirations, work together to have a greater voice and vote in multilateral organizations, commissions and forums.

Venezuela’s Foreign Vice-minister Rodríguez thanked for the meeting and expressed her recognition and admiration for the work done by President Rodrigo Duterte for the Philippines and its people.

Rodríguez highlighted the role of national hero José Rizal, who, right before his unfair execution, demanded that he face his executioners and not to be shot in his head since that’s where his thoughts and ideals dwelled, words that have been deemed a homage to reason.

The Foreign vice-minister for Asia said that both Venezuela and the Philippines have shown the world that they are great defenders of international law and human rights. However, they have a record of reports presented to the UN Human Rights Council about alleged human rights situations.

Rodríguez mentioned that as Venezuela’s ambassador to the Philippines, she has had the opportunity to know firsthand the extraordinary work done by President Duterte to address the drug problem.

She also pointed out that despite false accusations, Venezuela was elected as a full member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2020-2022 term. Thus, after wo consecutive terms (2013-2015 and 2016-2018), the country took on its seat again in this international concertation space.

Foreign Vice-minister Rodríguez recalled that Venezuela’s election to represent the region was achieved despite an intense media campaign by unfriendly governments, in alliance with some NGOs, that have tried to discredit the Bolivarian Government’s and President Nicolás Maduro’s vocation in the defense of human rights.

In this regard, she highlighted that the Venezuelan leader, despite this multifaceted war, has promoted a policy based on the diplomacy of peace to protect the people, just like the Filipino leader.

Through cruel actions, financial persecution, and over 45 unilateral coercive measures, Venezuela has been deprived of more than $30 billion overseas, resources the country requires to invest in the health, education and food areas, said Rodríguez, who also remarked that sanctions deprive people of their right to development and harm everybody in a multipolar world, and amid a pandemic, “we have been denied access to vaccines,” she said.

Finally, Rodríguez expressed her desire to expand cooperation with the Philippines to face common challenges and achieve their mutual aspirations in the bilateral and multilateral field in the context of the 53rd anniversary on August 16 of the diplomatic relations between Venezuela and the Philippines.

The Philippines’ Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque has been a professor for over 15 years at the University of Philippines, the country’s main higher education institution, where he specialized in public international law, constitutional and international humanitarian law and human rights.