China ratifies willingness to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Association with Venezuela

Written by Simon Garcia on 26/08/2021 . Posted in News

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Félix Plasencia, reported this Thursday that he had a communication with the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, in which the willingness to deepen the China-Venezuela Comprehensive Strategic Association was ratified at the highest level.

They also pledged to keep working in favor of the bilateral relations initiated by Commander Hugo Chávez and developed by Presidents Nicolás Maduro and Xi Jinping.

Through a thread of messages posted on the Twitter account @PlasenciaFelix, the Head of Venezuelan diplomacy detailed some of the issues addressed by Foreign Minister Wanq Yi in the communication. Among them, the relevance of “promoting the development and constant deepening of matters of mutual interest, such as the defense of Human Rights and the rejection of interference in internal affairs”.

Another of the messages highlighted by Minister Plasencia regarding communication with his counterpart Wang Yi refers to the solidarity, friendship and mutual benefit that has characterized the relations between Caracas and Beijing, especially regarding the support of China in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the commitment of both countries to overcome external difficulties and challenges together.

According to the text, available at @PlasenciaFelix -official account of the Venezuelan Foreign Minister- China “will continue to support the Government of Venezuela and our people, and will accompany us in the defense of our sovereignty in national dignity”.

Likewise, Minister Plasencia specified that the consolidation of Venezuela as the natural epicenter of the Belt and Road Initiative, promoted by Beijing, is a priority for the Bolivarian Government’s foreign policy.

Finally, the Foreign Minister of China congratulated Minister Plasencia for his recent appointment as Head of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations and thanked him for his work as Venezuelan ambassador to the Asian nation from the end of September 2020 until last September 19 August 2021.