Venezuela and Thailand ratify willingness to strengthen trade exchange

Written by Simon Garcia on 25/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Promotion of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Héctor Silva, met this Wednesday with the new ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand accredited in the country, Sorayut Chasombat, to reinvigorate relations between the two nations.

During the meeting, held at the Casa Amarillan Caracas, the authorities discussed the commercial exchange and cultural relations between Venezuela and Thailand, which begins a strengthening phase.

“We are sure that we will be able to strengthen our commercial relations (…) In this new stage of the Venezuelan economy, where there is an opening for national and foreign investment”, said Vice-minister Silva at the end of the meeting.

In this sense, he reported that various meetings will be held between the private sectors of both countries to continue the promotion of quality production and offer it to the world.

This Tuesday, August 24, Ambassador Chasombat delivered his Credentials to the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, who reiterated Venezuela’s willingness to strengthen cooperation with the Asian nation.