Venezuela reiterates willingness for international cooperation at South American Conference on Migration

Written by César Torres on 25/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reiterated on Wednesday its willingness for dialogue and cooperation to manage human mobility between the countries of origin, transit and destination in the subregion at the 19th plenary session of the South American Conference on Migration.

The Director General of Consular Relations of Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry, Eulalia Tabares, extended greetings to all the delegations on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro and Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia, and gave an overview on the country’s migration management and consular assistance for nationals in host countries.

In this regard, she stressed that despite being the target of unilateral coercive measures, the Venezuelan migration authority, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, adopted measures to ensure the validity of visas of foreign citizens in Venezuelan territory, enabling them to leave the country without inconvenient.

Likewise, Tabares explained that, in order to protect the right to mobility and regular permanence of nationals abroad, the Venezuelan authorities have issued 2,476,470 travel documents, including biometric passports and passport extensions from 2018 and 2021. Regarding the return of Venezuelan nationals, the Plan Vuelta a la Patria has repatriated 26,521 Venezuelans from 19 countries since August 2018.

Also, the director of Consular Relations said that regarding the protection and restoration of rights of children and adolescents, the National Roundtable for the Protection of Migrants was set up in September 2018, assisting a total of 591 cases and repatriating 156 children.

The Bolivarian Government representative said they conceded the possibility of issuing apostilles for Venezuelan nationals and process of regularization and insertion in the host countries, as well as digital apostilles of criminal records, which can be processed online from any part of the world.

In the context of the fight against trafficking in persons and migrants, Venezuela supports the initiative of updating the guide for regional action to early detect trafficking in persons on border crossing points of Mercosur and partner states, assisting 55 victims, 24 of whom have been repatriated.

Finally, Tabares said she hopes the networks adopted by the South American Conference on Migration in the last year are maintained since they have enabled fruitful exchanges among the delegations as revealed by the report presented by the Republic of Argentine’s pro tempore presidency.