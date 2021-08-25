Venezuela and Thailand seek to strengthen trade relations

Written by Simon Garcia on 25/08/2021 . Posted in News

The president of the Foreign Trade Bank (Bancoex), Guillermo Lara, met this Wednesday with the ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand accredited to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Sorayut Chasombat.

During the meeting, both authorities discussed the potential of the relationship between Venezuela and Thailand in economic and commercial matters.

“We consider that it should be a priority for Venezuela to strengthen relations with Thailand, especially in the commercial field within the framework of rapprochement with the nations of Southeast Asia”, emphasized the president of Bancoex.

This Tuesday, President Nicolás Maduro reiterated his willingness to keep strengthening cooperation ties with the Kingdom of Thailand.