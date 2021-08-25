Thai Ambassador pays tribute to the Liberator at the National Pantheon

Written by Simon Garcia on 25/08/2021 . Posted in News

The newly appointed ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Sorayut Chasombat, made a floral offering to the Liberator Simón Bolívar on Wednesday in addition to sign the visitors’ book arranged in the mausoleum where the mortal remains of the Father of Homeland rest.

The formal ceremony was held one day after the delivery of the Copies of Credentials by the Thai diplomat to President Nicolás Maduro, held at the Miraflores Palace, where the Venezuelan Head of State reiterated his willingness to continue strengthening cooperation ties with this Asian country.

During the activity at the National Pantheon, the Thai diplomat was accompanied by the Vice-ministers of Foreign Relations for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, and of Internal Policy and Legal Security, Alana Zuloaga Ruiz.

The new Thai Ambassador has held diplomatic positions in Peru, Bolivia, Colombia and Ecuador, for which he has extensive experience and knowledge of the geopolitics of the South American region.