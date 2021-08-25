Ambassador of Tonga in Venezuela honors Liberator Simón Bolívar with floral offering

Written by Simon Garcia on 25/08/2021 . Posted in News

The new ambassador of the Kingdom of Tonga to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Viliami Va’inga Tone, honored this Wednesday the Liberator Simón Bolívar with a wreath in front of the sarcophagus that keeps the mortal remains of the Father of the Homeland, in the National Pantheon.

At the ceremony, the Ambassador was accompanied by the Vice-minister of Foreign Relations for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, and other diplomatic personnel accredited in Caracas.

Venezuela and Tonga have ratified the intention to strengthen bilateral relations, under the scheme of respect for the sovereignty of the countries and international law.

The common themes of both governments are focused on the fight against climate change; the need to work under South-South cooperation, and the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).