196 years of the Declaration of Independence of Uruguay commemorated in Caracas

Written by Simon Garcia on 25/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Embassy of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay accredited to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela commemorated the one hundred ninety-sixth anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, in the facilities of the National Pantheon and the Mausoleum of El Libertador, located in the center of the Venezuelan capital.

The Charge d’Affaires of the Uruguayan Embassy, ​​Verónica Ramírez Correa; the first secretary and person in charge of the Consular Section, Luis Enrique Pérez Barthaburú, and the Uruguayan diplomatic personnel accredited in Venezuela, made a wreath in front of the sarcophagus of the Father of the Nation, Simón Bolívar, in commemoration of such an important date.

For Venezuela, the Vice-minister for Latin America of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Rander Peña, and the Vice-minister of Internal Policy and Legal Security of the People’s Power Ministry for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, Alana Zuloaga Ruiz, attended the activity held this Wednesday.

The diplomatic representatives proceeded to sign the book of the National Pantheon, and expressed their desire to contribute and strengthen bilateral relations.

The Declaration of Independence of Uruguay was proclaimed on August 25, 1825.