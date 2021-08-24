Venezuela, Turkey reaffirm bilateral relations

Written by César Torres on 24/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, held a telephone conversation on Monday with his counterpart from the Republic of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to review issues of bilateral interest, exchange strategic information on the regional political situation, and ratify the importance of strengthening further the relations between Ankara and Caracas.

The call, one of the first ones received by Foreign Minister Plasencia after his appointment on August 9, also served to review the international agenda and coordinate joint actions ahead of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, to be held in September in New York, and the meeting of foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), to be held in October in Belgrade, Serbia, where Venezuela will join the troika.

During the conversation, the Venezuelan and Turkish foreign ministers agreed that these international events will work as platforms to hold bilateral meetings aimed to improve the fruitful commercial relation between the two countries in recent years.

Besides congratulating Foreign Minister Plasencia on his recent appointment as the head of Venezuela’s diplomacy, Ankara reaffirmed its close ties with Caracas, accurately reflecting the deep existing friendship between Presidents Nicolás Maduro and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.