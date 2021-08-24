Venezuela and Singapore finalize 1st binational Business Roundtable

Written by Simon Garcia on 24/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, participated this Tuesday in the I Venezuela-Singapore Business Roundtable, which promotes the supply of Venezuelan food products, specifically fruits and vegetables, to businessmen from the Asian country and its neighbors.

The initiative had the support of the Singapore Business Federation and the participation of the president of the Foreign Trade Bank (Bancoex), Guillermo Lara; the president of the Federation of Artisans, Micros, Small and Medium Industries and Companies of Venezuela (Fedeindustrias), Orlando Camacho; the Venezuelan ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, Jessica López; and Singapore Food Business and Industrial Development Deputy Director Xuan Feng On.

The Vice-minister expressed her conviction that this activity, framed in the will of the Bolivarian Government to get closer in the area of ​​commercial exchange and investment promotion, will become the beginning of a fruitful relationship of friendship and joint work.

The Venezuelan diplomat also ratified the country’s commitment to move forward with the plans established with the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in various areas, which are fundamental at a decisive juncture in history that has confirmed the vital need for friendly nations to unite in all possible fields with the common goal of facing and overcoming the difficulties presented by the global pandemic of COVID-19.