Venezuela reaffirms solidarity with Sahrawi people at discussion session on their independence, self-determination

Written by César Torres on 24/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel, participated on Tuesday in a discussion session themed “Promoting the International Association for the Self-determination of Western Sahara,” organized by the embassies of the Republic of South Africa and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in solidarity with the fight of the Sahrawi people.

“The Sahrawi people have been fighting for their independence and self-determination for over 50 years,” stressed the Venezuelan diplomat as he recalled that a referendum was supposed to be held nearly 30 years ago by mandate of the United Nations.

In this regard, Foreign Vice-minister Pimentel denounced that the process has been boycotted due to different reasons, so he urged to “first, respect the human rights of the Sahrawi people; second, move forward with the compliance of the UN mandate to hold a referendum for the self-determination of the Sahrawi people; and third, we call on the UN Secretary General, who was supposed to send an envoy in 2019.”

Pimentel regretted the escalation of the conflict between Morocco and the Sahrawi people since 2020 through wars and direct clashes.

“This is not Venezuela’s wish. We want peace for the world and all its territories, but we also want the right to freedom, independence and self-determination,” added the Venezuelan foreign vice-minister for Africa.

The discussion session “Promoting the International Association for the Self-determination of Western Sahara” featured expressions of solidarity from different parts of the world with the Sahrawi cause, always supported by Commander Hugo Chávez and the Bolivarian Revolution.