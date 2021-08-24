Venezuela completes legal cycle before ICC in defense of the people

Written by César Torres on 24/08/2021 . Posted in News

Venezuela has completed the legal cycle to prove before the International Criminal Court (ICC) crimes against humanity against the Venezuelan people, announced Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez.

“In the legal field, we have completed the cycle to prove there are reasonable causes in the referral we’ve filed in the International Criminal Court to affirm that crimes against humanity have been committed against the Venezuelan people,” said Rodríguez in a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace, in Caracas.

In this context, she highlighted that “fortunately, you have seen President Nicolás Maduro facing the great harm caused, inhuman actions that constitute killings, extermination and persecution against our population, and President Nicolás Maduro is taking actions to revert this process.”

The Venezuelan high-ranking official stressed that the Bolivarian Government does not intend to play the victim or whine about the criminal blockade, “but to provide evidence to the world of the crimes committed by the U.S. Government and those who have joined this criminal blockade against Venezuela.”

On Monday, August 23, Venezuela sent a letter to ICC prosecutor Karim Khan to provide details on the damage done by the criminal blockade against Venezuela, said Vice-president Rodríguez, who explained that the negative impact has mostly affected the health and food sectors, as well as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drop in medicine production

The Venezuelan vice-president explained that “over half of the transnational medicine producing companies left the country […], fifteen subsidiaries of pharmaceutical companies in 2016, and that’s the drop we see in the production of medicines, a damage caused by the self-confessed criminals.”

Rodríguez said that “the negative impact on health results from our resources being frozen abroad, resources for vaccines used in pentavalent, pneumococcus and valent immunization. It has affected rotavirus, diphtheria and measles immunization, especially for the child population.”

Vice-president Rodríguez showed a letter sent to Portugal’s Novo Banco requesting “the transfer to pay the Pan American Health Organization for these vaccines, and the response was that those assets are frozen.”

Effects of a self-confessed crime

Likewise, she said this evidence was also presented to the ICC on August 23, as well as evidence on the “impact on the drinking water system.”

“This is barbarism. We’ve got the responses from all the water pump suppliers, and they say they cannot provide for us because they’ve been blocked,” denounced Rodríguez, who explained this is a situation affecting Hidrolago, Hidrocentro, Hidrocapital and Falcon’s Water System.

“Here it is. November 20, 2020. This company states: ‘We want to convey our apologies for the delay in shipping the water pumps,’ says this company to Hidrocapital. Among the causes that have caused the delay, we can quote the situation of blockade in the country. This is the effect of this self-confessed crime.”

“They say the following to Hidrologica Venezolana in regard with three water pumps: ‘We inform you that we won’t be able to import them since the company has been barred due to the sanctions imposed by the OFAT to trade equipment and parts in your territory.” This has also been filed in the ICC,” said the Venezuelan vice-president.

Another company told Hidrolago that “unfortunately, you cannot receive the Rolls-Royce waterjet system as companies operating in Venezuela have been barred from trading due to sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union.”

Barring of companies

Regarding the criminal actions against the Venezuelan people, we can include “a shipping company that was going to bring spare parts and water pumps to rehabilitate the La Mariposa reservoir and plant.”

This company, said Rodríguez, says that due to the U.S. and EU sanctions, there is no possibility that the ships can transport these supplies to Venezuela.

The Venezuelan vice-president also mentioned a drop in the total import of food since 2014 due to the U.S. sanctions.

“Let’s recall that since they issued the Executive Order with these unilateral coercive measures, the CLAP food program was sanctioned. It’s a self-confessed, deliberate crime to affect the food system of the Venezuelan people and the import of food,” said Rodríguez.

Likewise, she referred to the limitless actions to attack Venezuela when mentioning a drop in the availability of proteins for the people caused by these sanctions.

“These are some of the examples we have submitted regarding the systematic negative impact on the civil population, knowing the damage they’ve been causing.”

“We have shown the confessions (…) We have submitted all the instruments that support the damage caused to Venezuela. We have sent the direct confessions made by U.S. government officials. With this report, we are showing the effects and damage they’ve caused.”

Rodríguez recalled that this process “started in February 2020,” when a referral was filed in the ICC.

“We are just saying: Be aware! They are committing a crime against humanity, against the Venezuelan civil population!” said the Venezuelan vice-president.