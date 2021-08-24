Unilateral coercive measures seek to collapse the Venezuelan economy

Written by Simon Garcia on 24/08/2021 . Posted in News

This Tuesday, the Executive Vice-president of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, pointed out that the unilateral coercive measures, imposed by the US government, seek to collapse the Venezuelan economy, as well as sectors and social programs promoted by the Bolivarian Government.

During a press conference held from the Miraflores Palace, Rodríguez specified that all the executive orders issued from the United States are “aimed at suffocating the Venezuelan economy, in addition to causing a drastic drop in Venezuela’s foreign exchange earnings”.

In this context, she highlighted that 150 companies (10 owned by the State and 140 private) have been affected by illegal sanctions in 26 countries of the world, in addition to 69 vessels, 30 oil tankers, among others, “which place us within the first countries with more sanctions in the world”.

In June 2020, Venezuela demonstrated before the International Criminal Court (ICC) the impact of this criminal blockade on the control of the COVID-19 pandemic, “when Citi Bank denied the resources of 342 million dollars for the purchase of vaccines, equipment and supplies to serve the Venezuelan population”, he recalled.

Along the same lines, she thanked countries such as China, Russia, Iran, India, Cuba and Turkey for their support, as they have allowed Venezuela to face the pandemic by guaranteeing health and medicine to the Venezuelan people.

Likewise, in April 2021, Venezuela addressed the ICC to present again the damage caused by the blockade in sectors such as health, education, food, and nutrition, together with all the social programs that this criminal blockade have affected.

The systematic blockade over the South American nation has generated the abandon of more than half of the transnational drug producers “and that is the fall that we see in the production of drugs and vaccines, affecting the population, especially children”, said the Vice-president.