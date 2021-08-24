Thailand’s Ambassador presents credentials to President Nicolás Maduro

Written by César Torres on 24/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand, Sorayut Chasombat, presented his credentials to the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, at a ceremony held on Tuesday at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas.

The Venezuelan president reaffirmed his will to continue strengthening cooperation ties with the Kingdom of Thailand and moving forward with the construction of a more egalitarian, fairer, multipolar world.

Thailand, a member country of the Non-Aligned Movements (NAM) and, along with Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietman, it is also a member of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), an important regional bloc whose main commercial partner is the People’s Republic of China.

Venezuela and ASEAN share values and principles such as the respect for the sovereignty of the peoples, the non-interference in other countries’ domestic affairs, independence, and cooperation.

At the meeting, Caracas and Bangkok agreed on the importance of deepening their historical relations, and stressed the need of directing their efforts to become strategic partners in different areas.

This rapprochement has been deemed very important by the Venezuelan authorities due to the technological producing capacity and potential in tourism offered by Thailand.

Today, Thailand is considered one of the main tourist destinations of the world, and its flag carrier airline, Thai Airways, is a regional reference due to its quality service and high standards.

Thai Ambassador’s Profile

In 2018, Sorayut Chasombat was appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of Peru and concurrent to the Plurinational State of Bolivia, the Republic of Colombia and the Republic of Ecuador.

One year earlier, in 2018, Ambassador Chasombat was the Deputy Director General of the Department of Consular Affairs of Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.