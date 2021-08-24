President Maduro receives credentials of Kingdom of Tonga’s Ambassador to Venezuela

Written by César Torres on 24/08/2021 . Posted in News

President Nicolas Maduro received on Tuesday the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Tonga to Venezuela, Viliami Va’inga Tone, during a ceremony at the Miraflores Presidential Palace.

At the event, the Venezuelan president was accompanied by Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia and Foreign Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania Capaya Rodríguez.

With this accreditation, Venezuela and the Kingdom of Tonga have reaffirmed their will to strengthen bilateral relations, based on the respect for sovereignty and international law.

The Kingdom of Tonga has always expressed its solidarity with Venezuela, and has rejected foreign meddling initiatives such as unilateral coercive measures.

Ambassador Viliami Va’inga Tone’s diplomatic experience dates back to 2006, when he was appointed Acting Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Tonga.

From 2013 to 2017, he was the Secretary of Foreign Relations. In 2018, he was appointed Permanent Representative to the United Nations.