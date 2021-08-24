Foreign Minister Plasencia receives Style Copies from Thailand’s ambassador to Venezuela

Written by César Torres on 24/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, received on Tuesday the Style Copies of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Sorayut Chasombat.

At the Casa Amarilla Antonio José de Sucre, headquarters of Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry in Caracas, the two authorities agreed on the importance of deepening the historical relations of cooperation, friendship and respect between the two countries.

“We stressed the importance that our efforts be also directed to the rapprochement with other ASEAN member countries, whose projection and growth makes them strategic partners to spearhead the comprehensive development of our nation,” said the Venezuelan diplomat on his Twitter account @PlasenciaFelix.

The Venezuelan foreign minister described the meeting as of vital importance since he considers Thailand has shown his solidarity and respect for Venezuelan in different multilateral bodies such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Likewise, he highlighted the fundamental role of Thailand as a member state of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), a regional bloc that has become the main commercial partner of the People’s Republic of China in the world, ahead of the European Union and the United States.

Plasencia also stressed the two countries share historical ties and principles such as the defense of the UN Charter and international law.

Foreign Minister Plasencia also highlighted that Thailand relies on a great tourism development experience, making it one of the main tourist destinations in the world.

“They have also developed a high-quality air industry for tourism. We can learn a lot from them,” said Plasencia.