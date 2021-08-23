Venezuela and Tonga strengthen cooperation ties in technical training

Written by Simon Garcia on . Posted in News

This Monday, the designated ambassador of the Kingdom of Tonga concurrent in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Viliami Va’inga Tone, held a meeting with the General Manager of National and International Cooperation of the National Institute for Socialist Training and Education (INCES), Luisa Elena Veloz.

During the meeting, cooperation programs between both nations were evaluated in the field of education, technical and professional training promoted by training institutions such as INCES.

Canciller Plasencia recibe Copias de Estilo del Embajador designado del Reino de Tonga

The INCES National Cooperation Manager pointed out that in order to commemorate the 62 years of this institution, an exhibition was held about its history and the training programs carried out at the Institute.

Finally, he explained that the possibility of carrying out knowledge exchanges between the Republic of Venezuela and Tonga was addressed.

https://www.flickr.com/

Ministerio del Poder Popular para Relaciones Exteriores
Avenida Urdaneta, Esquina de Carmelitas. Caracas, Venezuela

Buscador