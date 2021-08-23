Venezuela, Russia strengthen strategic, cooperation relation

Written by César Torres on 23/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, held on Monday his first meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Sergey Melik-Bagdasárov.

At the meeting, the two diplomats reviewed fundamental issued of their countries’ cooperation, bilateral agenda.

In this regard, the Venezuelan foreign minister ratified the friendly, cooperation ties between Russia and Venezuela, and said he was certain that the two countries will continue strengthening their strategic relation in all areas and in the international sphere.

In recent days, Venezuela’s Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez held a telephone conversation with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to reaffirmed their countries’ will to continue strengthening their bilateral alliance.