Venezuela and the Kingdom of Tonga strengthen cooperation relations in the university sector

Written by Simon Garcia on 23/08/2021 . Posted in News

With the purpose of consolidating bilateral relations in the matter of university education, this Monday the Vice-minister for Student Welfare of the People’s Power Ministry for University Education, Domiciano Graterol, held a meeting with the ambassador of the Kingdom of Tonga to the UN-New York and concurrent in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Viliani Var’inga Tone, at the Casa Amarilla Antonio José de Sucre, in Caracas.

During the meeting, the authorities discussed the allocation of 20 places for university studies, within the framework of the International Students Program developed by the Latin American country, through the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho Foundation.

In this sense, Vice-minister Graterol presented three proposals to carry out a pilot cooperation project between both countries in which three fundamental aspects are taken into account:

Scholarships The 2030 Agenda Common challenges and difficulties

Likewise, the ambassador of the Polynesian kingdom stressed that he hopes to achieve significant and tangible goals through a sincere dialogue translated into benefit for their peoples.

The common themes of both governments have focused on the fight against climate change; the need to work under south-south cooperation, and compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), for which the Venezuelan diplomat proposed to establish a working table to investigate these issues.

Earlier, Ambassador Viliani Var’inga Tone delivered his Copies of Credentials to the People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Félix Plasencia, as part of his diplomatic accreditation process in Venezuela.