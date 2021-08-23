Minister Plasencia meets with the Nicaraguan Ambassador in Caracas

Written by Simon Garcia on 23/08/2021 . Posted in News

This Monday from the Casa Amarilla Antonio José de Sucre, in Caracas, the People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Félix Plasencia, held a working meeting with the ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua accredited to the Latin American country, Yoasca Calderón.

The meeting served to reaffirm the ties of cooperation and brotherhood that unite both nations. The Vice-minister for Latin America of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, Rander Peña, was also present.

In recent months, the Venezuelan government has ratified its support for Nicaragua in the face of the application of new unilateral sanctions against the people and institutions of the Central American country, from the United States and the European Union.

Last December, the Nicaraguan diplomat met with the People’s Power Minister for Women and Gender Equality Carolys Pérez, on this occasion she recalled the historical link that Nicaragua has with Venezuela, specially the joint work within the Bolivarian Alliance of the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).