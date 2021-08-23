Foreign Minister Plasencia receives Copies of Credentials from the designated Ambassador of the Kingdom of Tonga

Written by Simon Garcia on 23/08/2021 . Posted in News

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Félix Plasencia, received this Monday the Copies of Credentials from the designated ambassador of the Kingdom of Tonga, Viliami Va’inga Tone, concurrent to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela from New York City, United States, where since 2018 he has been the permanent representative of his country before the United Nations (UN) and ambassador to Washington.

The formal reception took place at the Antonio José de Sucre Yellow House, in Caracas, with the accompaniment of the Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister explained that Tonga is an island state in the Pacific, whose government has always respected the sovereignty of the legitimate Government of Venezuela and has never joined or voted in favor of any interference procedure against the South American nation, attempted from Washington in the UN.

“Tonga is a friendly country with which we must deepen relations, build a certain path of conventions and agreements, which include exchanges that benefit both peoples. It is an important member of the international community, from the point of view of the countries that, like Venezuela, believe in the equality of the States that are part of the United Nations System, regardless of their size and their economic capacity and strength”, the minister Plasencia stressed.

Ambassador Viliami Va’inga Tone has a master’s degree in Military Studies from Marine Corps University Quantico, United States; and Master’s degrees in Commerce, Economics and a BA in Mathematics from the University of Wollongong, Australia; and a certificate in diplomatic studies from the University of Oxford, UK.

Regarding his work experience, between 2005 and 2006, he served as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and before his last appointment at the UN in New York, he was Secretary of Foreign Affairs of his country, from 2013 to 2017.