Venezuela donates 5,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests to Dominica

Written by César Torres on 21/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela donated on Friday a batch of 5,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests to the Commonwealth of Dominica as a contribution to fight the pandemic in the allied Caribbean nation.

The batch arrived in Roseau via the humanitarian air bridge established by the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) as part of the actions undertaken by the regional integration bloc to fight coronavirus.

Early this month, Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced measures to stop the propagation of COVID-19 after new cases were confirmed in the island, which had registered 773 cases up to August 19.

The shipment of 5,000 diagnostic tests from Venezuela is part of the cooperation actions against the pandemic that were agreed by the ALBA-TCP member countries at a meeting of the Social Council on Health in January 2021.