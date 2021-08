Written by Joselyn Ariza on 20/08/2021 . Posted in News, Venezuela-Report

A step towards coexistence, the end of the blockade and stability: a new cycle of dialogue opens between the Bolivarian Government and extremist sectors of the opposition. It is the commitment to peace, the value that moves our solidarity with brother peoples, such as Haiti, economic recovery and our Diplomacy. We tell you more in the edition N ° 22 of Venezuela Reports.









Tags: Venezuela Reports Newsletter

Temas: Venezuela Reports.