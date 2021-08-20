President Maduro swears in new ministers of Venezuelan Executive Cabinet

Written by César Torres on 20/08/2021 . Posted in News

At the Miraflores Presidential Palace, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, sworn in the new members of the Bolivarian Executive Cabinet.

After announcing the appointment of the new officials who will join his Executive Cabinet on Thursday, the Venezuelan president thanked the outgoing ministers for their work and wished the new ministers success in their respective offices.

The changes made by the Venezuelan president include the appointment of former Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza as the new Minister for Industry and National Production, whose intelligence, commitment and working capacity was extolled by President Maduro.

The new head of the Venezuelan diplomacy will be Félix Plasencia, who was appointed in 2020 as the Ambassador of Venezuela to the People’s Republic of China.

The Ministry of People’s Power for Women and Gender Equality will be headed by Margaud Godoy, who was the Governor of Cojedes state, and the new Vice-president for Social and Territorial Socialism will be Mervin Maldonado.

Admiral William Serantes Pinto will take on as the new Minister for Ecological Mining Development, and Yelitze Santaella, who was the Governor of Monagas state, will be in charge of the Ministry for People’s Power for Education.

Also, Remigio Ceballos will be in charge of the Ministry for People’s Power for the Interior, Justice and Peace and as Vice-president for Citizens’ Security.

Finally, President Maduro announced on Friday the appointment of Roside Virginia González as the new Minister of People’s Power for Indigenous Peoples.