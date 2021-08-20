Foreign Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs participates in extraordinary meeting of ECLAC’s Committee on South-South Cooperation

Written by César Torres on 20/08/2021 . Posted in News

On Friday, a virtual extraordinary meeting of the Committee on South-South Cooperation of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) was held to take stock of the main needs of the region’s country amid the health crisis caused by the COVIC-19 pandemic and to strengthen future actions to meet them, said the Foreign Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs Daniela Rodríguez, who took part of the meeting in representation of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Rodríguez explained that the meeting agreed to improve the Committee’s work towards a high-level Regional Conference on South-South Cooperation to widen the political scope “of the response we can offer as a region to our people.”

Likewise, she pointed out that the Latin American and Caribbean countries proposed to find, materialize and increase the projects of cooperation and assistance in areas such as food, civil protection, health (production of vaccines and medicines), technological transfer and all actions contributing to the economic recovery of countries, with access to multilateral financing under equal conditions.

The Venezuelan foreign vice-minister said the ECLAC’s Executive Secretary, Alicia Bárcena, shared a very interesting presentation to show “the importance of working better on the graduation standards of our middle-income countries to increase the access to quality technical cooperation, enabling us to address this situation that has seriously affected all the countries of the region.”