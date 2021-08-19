President Maduro appoints Félix Plasencia as the new Foreign Minister of Venezuela

Written by Simon Garcia on 19/08/2021 . Posted in News

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, appointed Félix Plasencia this Thursday as the new People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, replacing Jorge Arreaza, who takes the reins of the People’s Power Ministry for Industries and National Production.

“I appointed Félix Plasencia as the new Foreign Minister of the Republic. He has the immense responsibility to continue the excellent diplomatic work carried out by Jorge Arreaza. Let us make our Diplomacy of Peace triumph in the world”, announced the Head of State on his twitter account @NicolasMaduro.

The new FM has a degree in International Studies, a graduate of the Central University of Venezuela and a Career Diplomatic Officer since 1991, with a master’s degree in European Studies at the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium and a postgraduate degree in Diplomatic Studies at the University of Oxford, England.

His previously served as Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela accredited to the People’s Republic of China, since November 2020.

In August 2019, he was appointed as head of the newly created Ministry of Popular Power for Tourism and Foreign Trade, which he assumed after being Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral Issues.

He he has also been part of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, between 2004 and 2006, as Coordinator of the Office of Commercial Sections, and Director of the Office; Between 2006 and 2009 he served as Minister Counselor at the Venezuelan Embassy to the United Kingdom. Between 2009 and 2014, he was the Director of International Relations and Technical Cooperation. Then, in September 2016 he assumed as Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania and in June 2018 as Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues of the Foreign Ministry.

He was also President of the Foundation for the Protection and Defense of the Cultural Heritage of Caracas and General Director of the Office of the Mayor of the Libertador Municipality.

Minister Arreaza was in charge of the diplomatic office since 2017.