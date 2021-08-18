Venezuela’s Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez, Russia’s Foreign Minister review bilateral cooperation

Written by César Torres on 18/08/2021 . Posted in News

Venezuela’s Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov to review bilateral cooperation and international relations.

On her Twitter account @delcyrodriguezv, the high-ranking official of the Bolivarian Government informed that on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan people, she thanked Russia’s support to control de COVID-19 pandemic.

Likewise, she thanked Russia’s support in the process of dialogue between the Venezuelan Government and the opposition.

“We reaffirmed the will of our countries to continue strengthening our strategic relation for the happiness of our people,” stated the Venezuelan vice-president.

In June, on an official visit to Moscow, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza held a meeting with Lavbrov and reaffirmed that the two countries will continue moving forward and deepening their strategic partnership and brotherhood.

At that meeting, the two diplomats discussed their countries’ bilateral cooperation, including the support for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Arreaza explained that the two countries have endorsed “over 260 agreements, 50 of which are underway in different areas.”

The Russia-Venezuela strategic alliance in health has included eight shipments of Sputnik-V, medical and biosecurity supplies to prevent novel coronavirus, and insulin vials for patients with diabetes.