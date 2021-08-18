Venezuela denounces transnational crime network with mercenaries from Colombia and the United States

Written by Simon Garcia on 18/08/2021 . Posted in News

The ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, referred this Wednesday to the complaint that he recently submitted to the Security Council of the multilateral organization about the existence of a network of transnational organized crime with mercenaries of Colombia and the United States, which perpetrated acts of terrorism and assassination against Heads of State of Haiti and Venezuela.

In that sense, he explained that through an investigative work carried out by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry it was determined that there are disturbing similarities between the two events, “a system, a common transnational criminal organization, with common features, with a nexus like a cobweb that becomes an industry of death, an international murder industry”.

During an interview with the television program 360, broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión, he explained that there is a group of companies in the United States that represent a transnational organized crime machinery responsible for these events, in addition to financing terrorist acts and violation of territorial integrity.

The Ambassador’s complaint reveals that the workforce of these groups is in charge of Colombian mercenaries, who are trained by the United States military forces. “15 thousand soldiers leave the Colombian Armed Forces every year to become into a workforce for assassination and that is exported to Afghanistan, Iraq to Yemen, to drug trafficking”.

The diplomat assured that the main exporter of mercenaries is Colombia, whose authorities have been linked in at least five attempts to invade Venezuela in the last three years, which is why he described the New Granada nation as a “danger” for Venezuela.

Likewise, he explained that the decision to present the complaint before the Security Council responds to the fact that it is the “most powerful body on the planet” legally, and that it also has the power given by 193 States of the world to investigate international crimes and establish responsibilities.

The permanent representative of Venezuela to the UN, in a communication to the President of the Security Council dated July 27, 2021, warned that the use of this criminal network clearly puts international peace and security at risk.