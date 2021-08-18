National Assembly unanimously approves Memorandum of Understanding signed in Mexico

Written by César Torres on 18/08/2021 . Posted in News

On Tuesday, the National Assembly unanimously approved the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Mexico City by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and opposition sectors as part of the current process of dialogue.

As facilitator of the #Venezuela negotiation process, Norway has the pleasure of issuing the following joint statement on behalf of the Government of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform of Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/wkdd369uSN

The President of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, posted the Official Gazette on his Twitter account: “Our National Assembly unanimously approved today the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and opposition sectors in Mexico City on August 13.”

Likewise, the president of the National Assembly, who is also the plenipotentiary envoy of the constitutional Government in the Mexico dialogue, stated that “Venezuela is committed to an inclusive dialogue with early agreements,” in tune with President Nicolás Maduro and his constant call for the respect for the dignity and life of the population, the Venezuelan Constitution, and the preservation of peace and territorial integrity.

Implications of the Agreement

The document signed by the parties establishes that the delegations agree on the need of working for the wellbeing of the Venezuelan population, guaranteeing all the democratic measures and political, social, economic participation, respect for the Venezuelan State, sovereignty and self-determination of Venezuelans, and the lifting of all unilateral coercive measures that violate Human Rights and International Law.

The agreed upon agenda points of the memorandum are the following:

1) Political rights for all

2) Electoral guarantees for all. An electoral schedule for observable elections

3) Lifting of sanctions and restoration of right to assets

4) Respect for the constitutional state of law

5) Political and social coexistence. Renunciation of violence and reparation to the victims

6) Protection of the national economy and protection measures for the Venezuelan people

7) Guarantees of implementation, monitoring and verification of the agreements.