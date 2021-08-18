Foreign Vice-minister Capaya Rodríguez highlights Iran-Venezuela brotherhood at CEDEES Awards Ceremony

Written by César Torres on 18/08/2021 . Posted in News

The awards ceremony of the Research Competition on the Islamic Republic of Iran, organized by the Center for Higher Studies on Development and Emerging Economies (CEDEES), was held on Wednesday in the context of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The event was attended by the Foreign Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, and the CEDEES President, Andreína Tarazón.

“I want to congratulate these boys and girls who won today on the research they are conducting with the Islamic Republic of Iran, our brothers,” said Foreign Vice-minister Rodríguez, who recalled the mutual support between Venezuela and Iran amid hardships and imperial attacks.

The Venezuelan diplomat said Iran is a model country, which, despite being subjected to sanctions for 42 years, currently has an impressive industrial, technological and scientific development.

In her statement, Rodríguez thanked for the invitation to the event and expressed her will to work as a team on prioritized issues of common interest.

The foreign vice-minister also thanked CEDEES for the love, work and efforts it has made to contribute to the development of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The CEDEES president congratulated the award winners and all the contestants, and invited the youth to continue doing research and contributing to Venezuela’s development.

Tarazón explained that the CEDEES’ goal is to do research on emerging countries whose progress challenge those of industrialized countries, and contribute to the country’s debate on technological, scientific, industrial and economic progress.

The awards ceremony paid tribute to the efforts and dedication of the 40 contest participants, who had to focus their research on the evolution and development of the Islamic Republic of Iran by taking into account its particularities and geopolitical context, and highlighting its strength in the scientific, technological, economic and social areas.