Foreign Minister Arreaza meets with Russian Ambassador Sergey Mélik-Bagdasarov

Written by Simon Garcia on 18/08/2021 . Posted in News

In the spaces of the Casa Amarilla, in Caracas, the Peoplep’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, met this Wednesday with the ambassador of the Russian Federation accredited in Venezuela, Sergey Mélik-Bagdasárov, with whom he talked about bilateral cooperation and solidarity relations that consolidate the strategic alliance between both countries.

In this context, they addressed the issue of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik-V, of which Venezuela has received to date eight shipments to immunize the population, in addition to medical supplies and biosafety material to prevent contagion, all this as part of the humanitarian airlift established between the two nations to counteract the blockade and the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the South American country, which restrict the purchase of medicines.

During the meeting, the diplomats appreciated Russia’s support for the dialogue initiatives promoted by the Bolivarian Government and favorably received by sectors of the political opposition, in favor of peace and democratic stability in the country.

Earlier, Executive Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in which they also reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and Russian support in health matters and the political dialogue process.

In June this year, on an official visit to Moscow, Minister Arreaza held a meeting with his counterpart Lavrov, in which they reiterated that both nations will keep improoving the strategic partnership and the brotherhood that unites them, specifying that they have signed “more than 260 agreements, of which almost 50 are in progress in different strategic areas”.