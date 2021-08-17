Palestinian Embassy in Venezuela holds “Palestine against Oblivion” exhibition

Written by César Torres on 17/08/2021 . Posted in News

On Tuesday, the Embassy of the State of Palestine in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela held a photographic exhibition themed “Palestine against Oblivion” at PDVSA La Estancia, in Caracas.

Palestinian Ambassador Fadi Alzaben said the exhibition’s goal is to let the public know and recall the origins of Palestine through a cultural display covering Jerusalem’s photographic vision.

“We have to keep in mind that the defense of the Palestinian culture in all its expressions, from painting, embroidery, poetry, gastronomy and dance, represents an act of resistance in the face of the Israeli occupation, oblivion and attempts to change and manipulate our origin,” said Fadi Alzaben.

“These pictures we have seen here are a sample of the broad architectonic development, culture and presence of the Palestinian people that have been present long before the Zionist invasion,” he recalled.

Likewise, the Palestinian ambassador invited the Venezuelan people to know “the beauty of our culture and architecture, not only the horror of the occupation we suffered in August. The photographic exhibition will be open for everybody.”

This cultural event was attended by the Foreign Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez.