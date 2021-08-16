Venezuela proposes direct dialogue with the US to deal with bilateral issues

Written by Simon Garcia on 16/08/2021 . Posted in News

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, proposed establishing a process of dialogue with the US government from the negotiation table held in Mexico.

“We are going to propose, at the table in Mexico, the opening of a direct dialogue with the government of the United States to address all bilateral issues”, he said.

The Head of State reiterated that Caracas has always been in a position to dialogue with Washington, and urged to put aside arrogance, hatred and contempt in order to set a first agenda on the table: the return of those in charge of business to their respective positions.

The dignitary stressed that the proposal is due to the fact that the opposition sector represented in the Venezuelan Unitary Platform, which is at the dialogue table in the Aztec country, is aligned with the sanctions promoted by the United States.

Likewise, President Maduro stressed that the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States have caused damage to the Venezuelan population and therefore, the Bolivarian Government will not cease in its request that they be lifted.

This information was offered by President Maduro during a press conference held in the Ayacucho Room of the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas.