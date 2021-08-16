Venezuela sends the first 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Haiti

Written by Simon Garcia on 16/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela opened a humanitarian bridge to Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, for the shipment of the first 30 tons of food and supplies that will serve to care for the people affected by the earthquake that occurred last Saturday.

Through the Simón Bolívar aircraft, of the state airline Conviasa, the National Executive sent the first shipment of humanitarian aid that includes drinking water, medicine and food.

The aid arrived at the Toussaint Louverture international airport and was received by Orlando Maneiro, Venezuelan ambassador to the Caribbean nation, who explained that in compliance with the instructions of the Head of State, this will be the first shipment to be made.

In this sense, he explained that the necessary coordination will be established for future aid, “either from a material, personal or vehicle point of view”.

For his part, Jerry Shendall, director of Civil Protection of Haiti, thanked the Bolivarian Government and highlighted the importance of this help, since now the nation must not only attend to the victims at this time, but also prepare for the following months.

He specified that the future deliveries of supplies will be established between the Civil Protection of Venezuela and Haiti.

Meanwhile, the Sector Vice-president for Public Services of Venezuela, Carmen Meléndez, indicated that the possibility of sending other flights with supplies, as well as a ship with specialized equipment and medical rescue groups, is being studied.

“We have all the capacities created, and the task force activated to keep offering our help to the brother Haitian people, but this was an urgent and necessary first step”, he said.

Last Saturday the Caribbean nation was shaken by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, leaving 1,297 dead and more than 2,800 injured so far.