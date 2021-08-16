Unilateral coercive measures are a silent bombardment against the Venezuelan people

Written by César Torres on 16/08/2021 . Posted in News

“The policy of imperialist sanctions is as genocidal as bombarding a country. It is a silent bombardment against an innocent, humble, working and noble population like the people of Venezuela,” said President Nicolás Maduro when referring to the coercive measures applied by Washington that have prevented Venezuela from free access to trade of goods and services since 2015 to meet the demands of the people and fully honor their fundamental rights.

In a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace, the Venezuelan president answered a question by MSNBC journalist Ayman Mohyeldine about the negative effects of U.S. coercive measures, explaining that “sanctions brutally impact on the country’s social life,” and that one of the most affected sectors is health, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This method of illegal sanctions, said the Venezuelan president, aims to “a regime change policy to overthrow a legitimate government and impose a puppet government, which we defeated. We gave them a lesson; we crushed them with the force of the Venezuelan Constitution, democracy and people. We crushed Juan Guaidó.”

Maduro highlighted that the sanctions criminally impact the fair incomes the country should be receiving.

“To buy vaccines. medicines and everything we need for the free COVID-19 treatments that the population receives, in these 16 long months, we have had to juggle and move along and across the world to make payments. Venezuela has no right to any bank account in the world banking system. It is the only country of the world that does not have bank accounts. The U.S. Government has kidnapped all our bank accounts,” condemned President Maduro.

In this context, he said each and every initiative for financial exchange with the world’s banking system is persecuted.

“They persecute any account we want to open to buy vaccines, aspirins, antivirals, but we do not whine. I’m in favor of fighting, struggling and finding solutions,” said President Maduro.

To face illegal sanctions, the Venezuelan president highlighted the course has been set for hard work and the development of the country.

“What are we doing against sanctions? Working and producing further, and deepening strategic alliances with the countries that are emerging powers in the world to establish commercial exchange for the purchase and sale of products, and ensure the fundamental elements for the process and functioning of the domestic public and private industry,” he explained.

The Venezuelan president said “nobody is going to tie our hands. The U.S. empire can impose the sanctions they want. They are illegal, criminal and immoral sanctions, very cruel sanctions against the Venezuelan people.”

Maduro reaffirmed Venezuela has the capacities to overcome the negative effects of the blockade, and “the United States of North America will have to lift the sanctions against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, but as we are achieving this, we must activate the productive, economic driving force of our country and solve problems.”

President Maduro reiterated sanctions have caused great harm to the nation. “These silent bombardments have caused serious injuries in the country’s economic, social body, but we are going to succeed. Our people go out to work and create, and we are going to achieve Venezuela’s wonderful economic recovery, with or without sanctions, with pride and patriotism. We will never kneel before anyone!”

The Venezuelan president pointed out that the policy of the Trump era, which imposed illegal sanctions on Venezuela, was crushed, and now “they have to revise their policy.”