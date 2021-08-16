President Maduro: Venezuela is ready to strengthen Celac

Written by Simon Garcia on 16/08/2021 . Posted in News

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, highlighted the importance of strengthening the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), “for the resolution of the common problems of the region for which the nation is ready”.

“We are taking a new dynamic, a new speed and Venezuela will support the strengthening of CELAC as its own response to the common problems of our region, as a response in the construction of a force bloc that the liberator Simón Bolívar raised in the Congress of Panama”, he added.

Maduro stressed the importance of marching in the union of the various anti-neoliberal programs and projects that seek social justice; since these are in constant dispute against the neoliberal models that impoverish the region. “In the diversity of Latin America -and the Caribbean- we are finding the way -of union-” he stressed.

“Latin America and the Caribbean is a region in permanent dispute between original, popular, nationalist, progressive, change projects, revolutionary projects with all their diversity against oligarchic, imperialist projects; A dispute between the looting and impoverishing neoliberalism of our lands and the social justice projects that arise in each country, with their own leaderships, languages ​​(…) in Venezuela is called: Bolivarian Socialism, Bolivarian Revolution of the XXI century”, he explained.

The Head of State praised the fact that the path of union is being resumed through CELAC, under the pro tempore presidency of Mexico.

Likewise, he suggested “the reactivation of the joint councils of ministers, to give answers to the issue of climate change, to the issues of economic development and integration in a single block, responses to educational, cultural, migration issues, to all Latin American and Caribbean issues from our organization –CELAC-“.