Venezuela’s Government, Unitary Platform confirm end of first negotiation phase

Written by César Torres on 15/08/2021 . Posted in News

On Sunday afternoon, the Government of President Nicolás Maduro and the Unitary Platform of Venezuela confirmed the conclusion of the first phase of talks and negotiations held in Mexico, and announced their meeting will be resumed from September 3-6.

In a statement issued by the Norwegian Government on Twitter, the two parties deemed their meeting constructive under the MoU endorsed on Friday before the media at the National Museum of Anthropology of Mexico City.

Released on the Twitter account @NorwayMFA, the MoU highlights the inclusive spirit of the process and, in this regard, the parties are discussing a consultation mechanism with political, social actors as inclusive as possible.

Also, they stressed their commitment to the established guidelines and formats, “adopting utmost caution regarding the discretion of the process, and being prudent and brief in our comments.”

They also thanked the expressions of support by members of the international community published by the media and social media during the weekend.

The meeting on Friday was marked by great expectations of the media and a strict discretion of organizers and delegations that held their meetings without informing about place or time.

The MoU includes seven agenda points for the process of talks and negotiation and was widely spread by the media.

The next meeting is expected to take place in 15 days to find a solution to Venezuela’s political crisis, sanctions, to respect the social Rule of Law and end political violence.