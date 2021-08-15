Venezuela sends first shipment with 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Haiti

Written by César Torres on 15/08/2021 . Posted in News

Venezuela’s Bolivarian Government sent on Sunday the first shipment with 30 tons of humanitarian aid in solidarity with the people of Haiti, who was affected by a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

At the Simón Bolívar International Airport, a Conviasa plane took off carrying medicines and medical supplies, food and drinking water to Haiti, said the Vice-president for Citizen Security and Peace, Carmen Meléndez, in the company of the Vice-minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, Eduardo Hurtado.

As soon as the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, recorded on Saturday at 08:29 local time, became known, Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro ordered his government staff to undertake actions to send humanitarian aid.

“We are following the instructions of the President of the Republic, and on Sunday, a Conviasa plane took off with international support in solidarity with the Haitian people,” explained Meléndez, who recalled the brotherhood between Venezuelan and Haiti dates back to over 200 years, when Alexander Petion offered help and support to Liberator Simón Bolívar and our nation in the independence process.

The Vice-minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, Eduardo Hurtado, explained that the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force will deploy a team of experts in rescue and medical assistance in the next days, and the Venezuelan Foundation for Seismic Research (Funvisis) will be activated to assess further deployments to address the needs of the Haitian people.

Toll in Haiti

The earthquake mainly affected the cities of Jérémie and Les Cayes, Haiti’s Southwest, but it was also felt in the capital city Port-au-Prince. The death toll of the earthquake rose to 700, and it left some 2,800 injured, according to the Haitian Civil Protection Service.

According to a report by the U.S. Geological Service, the earthquake occurred 7.5 miles (12 km) from the city of Saint-Louis du Sud at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers), and it was felt by populations in some areas of the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica.