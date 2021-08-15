Venezuela celebrates 75th anniversary of India’s Independence

Written by César Torres on 15/08/2021 . Posted in News

On the 75th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of India, August 15, the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, stressed that India’s emancipation is a great reference to the modern world.

“The way the people of India, led by great men, including Mahatma Gandhi, faced imperial forces was a great lesson. Peace as the path to freedom […] Peaceful civic disobedience was a model for the generation that preceded it,” said the head of the Venezuelan diplomacy at an event to celebrate this important date and organized in Caracas by the Embassy of India to Venezuela.

Arreaza pointed out that despite of the lesson given by the Indian people, the world lives in war.

“It seems empires do not learn that when the peoples have determination, that determination is irreversible, and freedom cannot be negotiated,” he stressed.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister extolled the struggle of the people for India’s independence, asserting that as soonas the British empire took the country’s political power in the 18th century, resistance and rebellions for emancipation broke out.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India has been “a strong light with its biotechnology, industrial capacity to produce vaccines, medicines and supplies, not only for Asia, but also for Latin America and our countries.” said Arreaza.

On behalf of President Nicolás Maduro, Foreign Minister Arreaza greeted and congratulated India’s people and Government, and said he was honored to accompany them in this celebration.

“This multipolar world needs a strong India and a united Non-Aligned Movement,” remarked Arreaza, who invited the Indian Government to join the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations for the sovereignty of the peoples and the principles of international law.

India’s Ambassador Abhishek Singh thanked the presence of the Venezuelan foreign minister and other representatives of the Bolivarian Government, and highlighted the interest of his Government in promoting greater commercial relations with the South American country.

“In the years 2020 and 2021, India’s exports to Venezuela grew by little more than $200 million […] The Embassy recently presented four market studies in the areas of tourism, oil and natural gas and business opportunities in a post-COVID scenario,” initiatives that have received a very positive response, said the Indian ambassador.

Abhishek Singh reaffirmed India’s solidarity and its premise that “the world is a family” in the face of the health emergency that has hit humankind for over a year.