Vice-minister Daniela Rodríguez meets with the General Secretary of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization

Written by Simon Garcia on 14/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues, Daniela Rodríguez, held a meeting this Friday with the Secretary General of the Organization of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty, María Alexandra Moreira, to reaffirm the importance that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela gives to this instance.

“This is an organization that we consider strategic for the preservation and correct administration of the resources of our Amazon”, in addition, it has “a very important character for the promotion of cooperation” regarding to the protection of biodiversity in the region, highlighted the Venezuelan diplomat.

Vice-minister Rodríguez expressed the concern of Venezuela for the organization’s disregard of its diplomatic representation before the body.

“Venezuela has repeatedly, on different occasions, protested against the disregard of our legitimate representative before the organization, who is our ambassador Irene Rondón, in Brazil”, she explained.

She urged the General Secretariat of the Organization of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty to maintain effective communication with all parties and safeguard the institutional framework, in addition to ensuring compliance with the provisions of the founding treaty and the regulations of this instance.

“We also express our concern about the paralysis of the political decision-making bodies of this organization”, added the Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues, while highlighting the importance of convening meetings of Foreign Ministers and the cooperation council, to strengthen the legal framework of the environmental space for the benefit of the peoples.