Venezuela expresses solidarity with Haiti after major earthquake

Written by Simon Garcia on 14/08/2021 . Posted in News

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, expressed this Saturday the solidarity of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela with the people of Haiti, after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Caribbean nation, leaving severe material damage and a number still unknown of deceased, according to local reports.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, Foreign Minister Arreaza indicated that the Bolivarian Government remains attentive to “facilitate logistical support and necessary supplies”, and expressed “our condolences and wishes for the injured to recover”.

https://t.co/Z2VNRw7iPs

The telluric movement was recorded near the coast of Haiti, about 12 kilometers from the town of Saint-Louis du Sud, and with a hypocenter 10 kilometers deep, according to preliminary versions, which highlight that other Caribbean countries were hit by the earthquake, like Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

In Haiti, cities such as Les Cayes, Jeremie and Jacmel report severe damage after the earthquake that had its epicenter in the Nippes department, southwest of the capital, Port-au-Prince.