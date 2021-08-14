Venezuela and Bolivia reinforce joint challenges on the multilateral agenda

Written by Simon Garcia on 14/08/2021 . Posted in News

With the aim of strengthening the brotherhood between the Plurinational State of Bolivia and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues, Daniela Rodríguez, met this Friday with the Ambassador of the Andean nation in Caracas, Sebastián Michel.

During the meeting, both diplomats discussed joint challenges in the multilateral arena and “the importance of strengthening ties for the benefit of our peoples and in defense of the United Nations Charter”, explained Vice-minister Rodríguez.

They also addressed the priorities of Venezuela and Bolivia in different multilateral forums and bodies, such as the United Nations (UN), the Human Rights Council, as well as regional cooperation and consensus-building platforms.

Bolivia and Venezuela are twinned nations that share the vision of equality, as well as respect for democracy and recognition of the will of the people in defense of their sovereignty and self-determination.